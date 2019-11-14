AFCON 2021 Qualifier: Christopher Antwi-Adjei finally arrives in Ghana, but will miss SA clash

German born Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei has finally joined the Black Stars team after arriving in the country on Thursday morning.

The Paderborn winger arrived late following the delay in the acquisition of his Ghanaian passport at the consulate in Germany.

Antw-Adjei was born to Ghanaian parents in Germany and received his first senior national team call last week for the double AFCON 2021 qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.

The pacy winger will miss the game against South Africa but will join camp for preparations for the game against Sao Tome on Principe on Sunday, November 17.

The 25-year old has played 11 Bunsdesliga games this season for Paderborn, impressing Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, who handed him his maiden invitation.

Antiw-Adjei is a key member of the Paderborn team, and played a key role in their promotion last season.

The Black Stars are hoping to begin the AFCON qualifiers on a good note when they host the Bafana Bafana at the Cape Coast Stadium tonight.