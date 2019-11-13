AFCON 2021 Qualifier: Fans troop to Cape Coast stadium to watch Black Stars train

Several fans thronged to the Cape Coast Stadium to watch the Black Stars train on Tuesday night ahead of the Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa.

In a campaign dubbed 'Bring back the Love' for the national teams, fans came out in numbers to support the team as they prepare for the opening 2021 qualifier on Thursday.

The Black Stars will be hosting the South Africans at the Cape Coast Stadium before traveling to Sao Tome for the second game in group C three days later.

Coach Kwesi Appiah had 21 players for training on Tuesday, with only two players missing due to injury and the acquisition of passport.

Mohammed Salisu suffered a knock in Real Valladolid's defeat to Deportivo Alaves at the weekend but winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei could not get his Ghanaian passport before the game on Thursday.

Ghana and South Africa met in June part of preparations for this year's Afcon, with the game ending 0-0 in the United Arab Emirates.

The last official match between the two sides was the qualifying campaign was for the 2006 Fifa World Cup where the Black Stars emerged top of the group.

Ghana recorded back-to-back wins over Bafana Bafana to qualify for their maiden World Cup appearance.

However Bafana Bafana have seen some revival for the past two years culminating in some good showing at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.