AFCON 2021 qualifier: Ghana coach shoots down artificial pitch concerns ahead of São Tomé and Principe clash

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah expects his troops to adjust playing on the artificial pitch against São Tomé and Principe on Monday in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The second Group C match will be played at Estadio Nacional de 12 Julho at 13:00 GMT.

The Black Stars trained on the pitch for the first and only time on Sunday afternoon hours after landing in the country.

Appiah says his players are conditioned for anything thrown them to maintain their run.

“Everything is good, we can’t have the same time as theirs. The sun was very hot. When you get to someone’s country and he said he want the match to be played at that time. You have nothing to say,’’ the ex-international said.

“When we went to the training ground, we realized the pitch was artificial. We thought the pitch quality will be like the Accra Sports Stadium one but upon our arrival, we realized it was like the Tema Sports Stadium.

“That i their pitch where everyone plays against them. All the same all the players are in a very high spirit.

“Football when you know how to play you know how to play. The artificial turf is not a problem but sometimes the ball bounces but you will know where every pass will end.”

Ghana made a winning start last Thursday in the 2-0 success over South Africa thanks to goals from Thomas Partey and debutant Mohammed Kudus.