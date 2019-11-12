AFCON 2021 Qualifier: More players join Black Stars squad ahead of Cape Coast arrival

The rest of the Black Stars players, who did not take part in training on Monday, will be joining the team on Tuesday as coach Kwesi Appiah leads his charges for the AFCON 2021 qualifier opener against South Africa on Tuesday.

Ten outfield players led by skipper Andre Ayew and three goalkeepers training at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of Thursday's clash.

Some of the other players who turned up for the first day of training are Jordan Ayew, Nuhu Adams, Smauel Owusu, Gideon Mensah, Tawrick Jebrin and the three goalkeepers Richard Ofori, Felix Annan and Razak Abalora.

Other players who turned up for training are Fataw Mohammed, Emmanuel Boateng, Patrick Twumasi, Shafiu Mumuni and Gideon Mensah.

The rest expected to join the team today ahead of their trip to Cape Coast.

The team together will the coach will embark on a familiarizing tour when they arrive in the Central Region as part of the campaign to bring back the love for the senior national team.

The team will then head to their hotel and later move to the Cape Coast Stadium to continue preparations for the big game on Thursday.