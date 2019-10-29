AFCON 2021 Qualifier: South Africa coach names 25-man squad ahead of Ghana, Sudan clash

South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki has named his 25-man squad ahead of the double header against Ghana and Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier to be played next month.

The Bafana Bafana will begin their campaign against the Black Stars on 14 November, 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium before taking on Sudan in a few days’ time in match day two.

Coach Ntseki side is dominated by local players in the league with seven foreign based players invited to join the team.

Below is the list of players invited for the double header.

GOALKEEPERS: Darren Keet (Leuven FC, Belgium), Ronwen Williams (SS Utd), Ricardo Goss (Bidvest Wits)

DEFENDERS: Erick Mathoho (Chiefs), S'fiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Thapelo Morena, Mosa Lebusa (Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Pirates), Thamsanqa Mkhize (CT City).

MIDFIELDERS: Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford), Bongani Zungu (Amiens), Thato Mokeke (CTCity), Dean Furman, Aubrey Modiba (SS), Lebo Phiri (Guigamp), Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park), Themba Zwane (Downs), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Percy Tau, (Club Brugge), Thulani Serero ( Al Jazira)

STRIKERS: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg, France), Bradley Grobler (Supersport United), Kermit Erasmus ( CT City)