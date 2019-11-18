AFCON 2021 qualifier: Terrible astro turf awaits Black Stars for São Tomé and Principe clash

The Estadio Nacional de 12 Julho has come under scrutiny ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between São Tomé and Ghana on Monday.

Ghana's squad arrived in the island country to meet a bad pitch which only will not affect the quality of play but also the health of the players.

They spent about 40 minutes on the pitch in an attempt to acclimatize.

Prior to their departure from Accra, the Black Stars trained on a fake grass in Madina- a newly constructed playing turf.

Ghana are seeking to make it two straight wins after an opening 2-0 win over South Africa in Cape Coast last Thursday.

A draw with Sao Tome and Principe will take the Black Stars to the summit of the Group C table after South Africa beat Sudan at home on Sunday.