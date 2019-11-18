AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: André Ayew satisfied with Ghana’s qualifying victories

Captain of the Black Stars André Ayew could not hide his joy over Ghana’s superb start to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars laboured to a 1-0 victory over minnows São Tomé and Principe at the Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho on Monday.

The win ensured the West Africa giants move on six points in Group C following their last Thursday’s 2-0 win over South Africa in the opening fixture.

Speaking to reporters in the wake of Monday’s match against São Tomé, Ayew expressed his delight over their strong start to the campaign.

“Well, I’m very happy. I want to congratulate the boys for these two games. The camp has been brilliant. The support has been perfect. Every plan that we had, we executed it very well,” Ayew told Joy Sports in São Tomé and Príncipe.

“We have six points and no team in our group did that in this international week so that proved that we did something good. It’s just the beginning. We will be able to continue like this. I am very happy and I hope that we continue like that.”

Black Stars' next assignment in the qualifiers is in July 2020.