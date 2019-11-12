AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Antwi-Adjei, Salisu absent from Black Stars squad in Cape Coast

Defender Mohammed Salisu and winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei are absent from the Black Stars squad in Cape Coast for the Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa.

Salisu and Antwi-Adjei both earned maiden call ups to the senior national team but could not make the trip for different reason.

The Real Valladolid defender missed because of an injury he sustained over the weekend playing against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Christopher Antwi-Adjei, who plays for Paderborn in the Bundesliga could not sort out his passport due to bureaucracy at the Ghanaian embassy in Germany.

However, 21 players have reported in camp for the game against the Bafana Bafana on Thursday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The team arrived to a rapturous welcome in the Central Regional capital and will hold their first training this evening.

Ghana and South Africa met in June part of preparations for this year's Afcon, with the game ending 0-0 in the United Arab Emirates.

The last official match between the two sides was the qualifying campaign was for the 2006 Fifa World Cup where the Black Stars emerged top of the group.

Ghana recorded back-to-back wins over Bafana Bafana to qualify for their maiden World Cup appearance.

However Bafana Bafana have seen some revival for the past two years culminating in some good showing at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament in E