AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Black Stars arrive in Cape Coast to a rapturous welcome

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Cape Coast for the Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa on Thursday.

The team were met by hundreds of fans, who sang and chanted the names of their heroes as part of the campaign to reignite the nation's passion for the sport.

En-route to Cape Coast the players made stops at Mankessim and Winneba to greet and interact with fans of the senior national team.

The team headed to their base in Cape Coast, where they will rest for sometime before heading to the Cape Coast stadium for their first training.

Twenty One players made the trip to the Central Region for the big game on November 14.

Ghana and South Africa met in June part of preparations for this year's Afcon, with the game ending 0-0 in the United Arab Emirates.

The last official match between the two sides was the qualifying campaign was for the 2006 Fifa World Cup where the Black Stars emerged top of the group.

Ghana recorded back-to-back wins over Bafana Bafana to qualify for their maiden World Cup appearance.

However Bafana Bafana have seen some revival for the past two years culminating in some good showing at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.