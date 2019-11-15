AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Black Stars to leave Ghana on Sunday for Sao Tome clash

Ghana's Black Stars will leave the country for Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday for the second game of Group C in the 2021 Nations Cup qualifiers.

The team will leave Accra with a chattered flight to the Island country as they continue their journey to AFCON 2021.

Ghana defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Thursday to begin the qualifiers on a bright note, after Thomas Partey and debutante Kudus Mohammed had netted in each half to hand all three points to the West Africans.

Sao Tome and Principe were hammered by Sudan in their opening game 4-0, leaving them rooted at the bottom of the table.

The Black Stars have already began recovery training, and will continue preparations on Saturday at the Madina Zurak Park.

Paderborn winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei joins the team in training after missing the South Africa clash following late arrival from Germany.

He is expected to play a role in the game against Sao Tome on Monday.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has his full squad expect defender Mohammed Salisu, who failed to make the trip to Ghana due to injury.