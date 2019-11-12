AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Black Stars to start training in Cape Coast today ahead of SA clash

Ghana's Black Stars will begin training at the Cape Coast Stadium on Tuesday ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifier against South Africa on Thursday.

The team started training in Accra on Monday but with the game scheduled for Cape Coast on Thursday, the team will leave the capital today to continue preparations for the clash.

The team together will the coach will embark on a familiarizing tour when they arrive in the Central Region as part of the campaign to bring back the love for the senior national team.

The team will then head to their hotel and later move to the Cape Coast Stadium to continue preparations for the big game on Thursday.

Ghana and South Africa met in June part of preparations for this year's Afcon, with the game ending 0-0 in the United Arab Emirates.

The last official match between the two sides was the qualifying campaign was for the 2006 Fifa World Cup where the Black Stars emerged top of the group.

Ghana recorded back-to-back wins over Bafana Bafana to qualify for their maiden World Cup appearance.

However Bafana Bafana have seen some revival for the past two years culminating in some good showing at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.