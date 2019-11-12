AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Cape Coast stadium sees major pitch improvement for SA game

The Cape Coast Stadium has seen a major pitch improvement ahead of the Nations Cup qualify against South Africa on Thursday.

The surface of the pitch was a major course for concern ahead of the game on Thursday following reports of it's brownish nature.

However, authorities from the National Sports Council took a swift action to ensure it is in the best shape for the AFCON qualify.

The senior national team players will travel to Cape Coast today to continue with preparations for the upcoming game against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Thirteen players including captain Andre Ayew reported to training on Monday, with the rest expected to join the team today for the trip to the central Region.

The team together will the coach will embark on a familiarizing tour when they arrive in the Central Region as part of the campaign to bring back the love for the senior national team.

The team will then head to their hotel and later move to the Cape Coast Stadium to continue preparations for the big game on Thursday.