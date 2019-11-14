AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Debutants Baba Iddrisu, Gideon Mensah named in starting XI for SA clash

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named a strong starting line up, including debutants Baba Idrissu and Gideon Mensah, for the AFCON 2021 qualifier against South Africa tonight.

Iddrissu, who is enjoying a good season in La Liga with Real Mallorca, will play alongside Thomas Partey and Alfred Duncan and Andre Ayew in midfield.

In defence, Andy Yiadom and Gideon Mensah with play at the right back and left back positions respectively, with Kassim Nuhu and Joseph Aidoo in the center.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori maintains his position between the sticks as Jordan Ayew and Emmanuel Boateng play upfront.

Below is the full line up:

Richard Ofori Andy Yiadom Gideon Mensah Joseph Aidoo Kassim Nuhu Iddrisu Baba Dede Ayew (C) Thomas Partey Alfred Duncan Jordan Ayew Emmanuel Boateng