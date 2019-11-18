AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Ex-Ghana goalie Abukari Damba insists Black Stars narrow win worth more than good performance

Former Ghana international Abukari Damba says the Black Stars needed the three points much more than good performance after a narrow win over São Tomé and Principe in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday.

Ghana needed a second half penalty goal from Jordan Ayew to beat minnows São Tomé 1-0 in the second qualifying match of Group C at the Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho.

Several football connoisseurs have expressed mixed reactions to the team’s performance — believing São Tomé and Principe are the whipping boys of the group hence the four-time Africa champions should have won the match with a wider margin.

However, Damba has played down those talks pointing that all the team wanted was to return to Accra with the maximum points which they did with flying colours despite the harsh condition of the pitch.

“The most important thing was for us to get the maximum 3 points. Look at the pitch the guys played on and compare it to the pitches they play on in Europe and yet they won,” the former goaljeeper stated on Happy FM.

Ghana are sitting at the summit of Group C with 6 points — three more than Sudan and South Africa who occupy 2nd and 3rd place respectively.