AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Ghana captain André Ayew expresses gratitude to the people of Cape Coast for massive support in South Africa victory

Captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew has thanked the people of Cape Coast for their massive support in the 2-0 win against South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

The Black Stars got off their 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign on a bright note after recording a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Bafana Bafana at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Kwesi Appiah's charges had a superb start to the game where they enjoyed most of the possession before Thomas Partey opened the scoring with a speculative long range drive in the 35th minute.

Ghana wrapped up the three points with ten minutes to end the game through substitute Kudus Mohammed. The FC Nordsjaelland ace took his chance very well after a solo effort and wrote his name in gold with a beautiful curler.

Skipper of the side Andre Ayew could no hide his joy over the unflinching love shown to the team by the people of Cape Coast and promised to return to the city with the team in the near future.

"All the people in Cape Coast and the fans that came to the stadium. The stadium was packed and they cheered us. Since we got here the reception was great and we really felt loved and at home, that's what this show mean to us," the Swansea City forward stated.

"One thing is can say is we will comeback and play in Cape Coast, we cannot say when but we're sure we'll comeback. Ghana is a big country and we have lots of big stadiums so we have to share the love to the other cities."