AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Ghana game against São Tomé and Principe to kick off at 01:00 GMT

The kick off time for Monday’s 2021 African Nations Cup qualifier between São Tomé and Ghana is at 01:00 GMT, the Ghana Football Association has announced.

São Tomé and Principe will hope to get their qualifying campaign back on track when they host the Black Stars at the Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho on Monday.

The Falcons started their campaign on a stuttering note when they lost 4-0 against Sudan on Wednesday.

Ghana meanwhile will be aiming to make it a second win in a row after beating South Africa 2-0 in the opening fixture in Cape Coast on Thursday.

Ghana are on the same points as Sudan who will battling it out with South Africa on Sunday.

