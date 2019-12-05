AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Ghana's Group opponents South Africa have coach working with a contract

South African Football Association (SAFA) acting CEO Gay Mokoena is confident that Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki will sign a contract soon.

Ntseki stepped in coach Stuart Baxter’s shoes when the English mentor resigned as the head coach of the national team.

It is believed that Safa was desperate for Ntseki to start working with the Bafana Bafana and pushed contract discussions to a later date, but those discussions only took place recently. As a result of the delay in talks, Ntseki has been working without a contract.

''We had a good meeting with Ntseki and his representatives. There things that we didn’t agree on that I wouldn’t like to share with the media,'' Mokoena told the Sunday World.

'Both parties agreed to take time to assess what was discussed but I am confident that by Tuesday will be done with everything.''