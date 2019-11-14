AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Highly-rated defender Gideon Mensah gets his first Ghana start

Enterprising defender Gideon Mensah has been handed his first start in Ghana colours at senior level in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

The highly-rated left back has been lined up by Kwesi Appiah for the Black Stars' encounter with South Africa at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday.

Mensah earned his first senior invitation following a remarkable spell at Zulte Waregem in the Belgium top-flight.

The SK Sturm Graz owned youngster had a decent outing side during the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 21-year-old has managed seven games with an assist in the Belgium Pro League this campaign.