AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: President Akufo-Addo eulogizes Black Stars after South Africa humbling

President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo has lauded the performance of the Black Stars in their 2-0 victory over South Africa in the opening fixture of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The senior national team brought massive smiles to the faces of Ghanaians as they commenced the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a comfortable 2-0 win over South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Black Stars had a brilliant start to the game where they enjoyed the lion share of possession. Thomas Partey opened the scoring with a beauty, firing from long range in the 35th minute.

The visitors didn’t coil in and forced their way through for an equalizer but the back of the net eluded them, even though they played much better until the break.

Ghana returned from the recess a much more stronger side and once again dominated play. Kudus Mohammed made his debut, one that he won’t forget anytime soon. He replaced Alfred Duncan in the 61st minute.

The youngster took his chance very well after a solo effort and wrote his name in gold with a beautiful curler in the 80th minute to win it for the Stars. First job done in the qualifiers.

President Akufo-Addo took to twitter to hail the team's display in the match.

The Black Stars will face Sao Tome and Principe on Tuesday.