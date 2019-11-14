AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Real Mallorca youngster Iddrisu Baba in Ghana starting line-up on his debut

Real Mallorca youngster Iddrisu Baba Mohammed has earned himself a starting role to make his Ghana debut.

The 23-year-old has been named in Kwesi Appiah's starting lineup to face South Africa in Thursday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications at the Cape Coast stadium.

Baba has been a revelation in the Spanish top division with his outstanding performances which has seen him get an invitation to the Black Stars for the very first time.

Baba has made 12 appearances for Real Mallorca in the La Liga this season.