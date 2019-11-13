AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: South Africa hit with double injury scare ahead of Ghana clash

South Africa have been dealt with a double injury scare as two of their players battle for late fitness ahead of the 2021 Nations Cup qualifier against Ghana on Thursday.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thapelo Morena and Cape Town City defender Thamsanqa Mkhize are yet to be confirmed fully fit for the game at the Cape Coast stadium tomorrow.

Team Doctor Thulani Ngwenya , however, explains he expects both players to be fit before Thursday.

“We have a player from Sundowns, Thapelo Morena who has a (calf) strain but we will manage that, I don’t think it is something serious that won’t make him available for selection," he said.

"We also have an injury scare from Thamsanqa Mkhize who sprained his ankle in Thohoyandou, I also think it is not something very serious that won’t make him available. We are working tirelessly to get them ready,” he added.

After the game against Ghana, the Bafana Bafana will return home to hosts Sudan in Group C of the Nations Cup qualifiers.