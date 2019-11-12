AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: This qualification is going to be difficult but we will go through- Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has admitted the Black Stars will have a tough qualification campaign but remains adamant the team will certainly reach the Nations Cup in 2021.

The West Africans have been paired alongside Sudan, South Africa and Sao Tome in Group C of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

The team begins the qualifiers on Thursday when they hosts South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium.

“Sudan are a very tough team. We have met them a few times. [For] South Africa, we have met them a lot of times. Right now every team has its qualities so we have to block their qualities and use ours because at the end of the day we have great players,” Ayew said in an interview with Joy Sports.

“We have players who have confidence. We have players who want to prove a point and we have people who just want to die for the nation. We have to realize that we are playing for millions of people," Ayew added.

“Football is a game of a win, draw or lose but we have to give everything. We have to die. We have to run. We have to play and make sure that at the end of the day we can go home and look at ourselves and say we gave everything we had for the nation”.

“It is not going to be easy. I can tell you that this qualification is going to be very difficult but we will go through”.