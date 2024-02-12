AFCON 2023: A tournament of firsts and record breakers

The 34th Africa Cup of Nations saw several records broken, and we've got them all listed for you.

Here are some of the notable ones:

Players:

Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) and André Ayew (Ghana) tied the record for the most appearances in the Africa Cup of Nations, with this being their 8th appearance. They join Rigobert Song (Cameroon) and Ahmed Hassan (Egypt) in holding this record.

André Ayew (Ghana) tied Rigobert Song (Cameroon) for the most matches played at the Africa Cup of Nations, with 36 matches each.

Oumar Diakité (Ivory Coast) joined Brighton Sinyangwe (Zambia) and Jaouad Zairri (Morocco) in holding the record for the latest goal scored, with his goal in the 120th minute against Mali.

Teams:

Ivory Coast ended the record for the longest streak of host countries not winning the Africa Cup of Nations, which had lasted since 2006. Egypt was the last hosting country to win the tournament.

Nigeria extended its record as the nation with the most amount of medals (gold, bronze, and silver) with 16 medals in total. They also tied Ghana as the nation with the most amount of silver medals, with 5 each.

Egypt extended its record for the most overall appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations, with this being their 26th appearance.

Tunisia extended its record for most consecutive appearances, with this being their 16th consecutive appearance in the tournament.

