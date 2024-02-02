 AFCON 2023: Ademola Lookman's Heroics propel Nigeria into semifinals

Nigeria secured their spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a hard-fought victory over Angola, thanks to a standout performance by Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman.

In the thrilling encounter, Jose Peseiro’s men demonstrated their resilience and skill to secure the first semifinal spot in this prestigious tournament.

The game kicked off with Angola attempting to make an early statement, as Mabululu found space in the fifth minute to meet a corner with a shot, only to be thwarted by Nigeria's goalkeeper with a comfortable save.

However, the three-time African Champions seized the lead in the 41st minute. Moses Simon delivered a perfectly timed pass to Ademola Lookman inside the box, allowing him to finish with precision under the bar.

Victor Osimhen thought he had doubled the lead with a spectacular goal, connecting with a free kick to power a header into the right post. Unfortunately, the celebrations were short-lived as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) revealed an offside position, leading to the disallowance of the goal.

Despite the threats posed by the Palancas Negras, Nigeria maintained their lead and secured their place in the semifinals.

Looking ahead, the Super Eagles will face the winner of the Cape Verde versus South Africa clash, set to be decided on Saturday night. Nigeria, determined to clinch their fourth AFCON title, last won the trophy 11 years ago.