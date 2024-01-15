AFCON 2023: Alan Kyerematen urges patience with Black Stars after setback

Alan Kyerematen, a presidential aspirant in the upcoming 2024 elections, has urged Ghanaian football fans to remain patient with the Black Stars after their disappointing start to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their opening Group B match on Sunday evening.

Despite the setback, Kyerematen remains optimistic about the team's chances in the tournament. "I want us to have a sense of hope, particularly going into the second match," he said. "Historically, we have a good relationship with Egypt for a number of reasons, and we all know Egypt is a major powerhouse in African football, and Ghana is too."

Kyerematen believes that the match against Egypt presents an opportunity for the Black Stars to bounce back from their defeat. "I want us to have a sense of great expectation and hope that whatever has occurred [against Cape Verde] will be reversed in our match with Egypt with an emphatic victory," he stated.

Ghana will face Egypt on January 18th in their next group stage match, where they will aim to secure their first win of the tournament and move up the group standings.