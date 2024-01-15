AFCON 2023: Alexander Djiku named Man of the Match in defeat to Cape Verde

Defender Alexander Djiku was named Man of the Match as Ghana suffered defeat to Cape Verde in their opening Group B game at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Fenerbache centre-back worked hard and was on target for the Blacks Stars as Ghana lost 2-1 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Djiku was outstanding and by miles the most impressive player from both sides on the day.

Meanwhile, following a quick start by the Blue Sharks, Jamiro Monteiro opened the scoring in the 17th minute after pouncing on a Jovane Carbral strike.

After the break, Djiku levelled with a powerful header from a Jordan Ayew corner but Cape Verde left it late to grab the winner in injury time, Garry Rodrigues took advantage of a defensive mistake to slot home for Cape Verde.

The Black Stars will next face seven-time champions Egypt before ending their group with a tricky game against Mozambique.