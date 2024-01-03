AFCON 2023: Algeria legend Rabah Madjer acknowledges toughness of tournament

Former Algeria international Rabah Madjer says it is difficult to pick favourites ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations given the toughness of most of the teams.

The 1987 African Footballer of the Year, delved into the intricate task of picking a clear favorite for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in an interview with CAFOnline.com.

However, Madjer acknowledged the difficulty in singling out a frontrunner for the tournament, emphasising the formidable strength assembled in this edition and the unpredictable nature of outcomes when African football giants collide.

"In a few days before the kickoff, the expectation for a high level of performance is set, with top players from across the globe participating," Madjer expresses his confidence in the quality of the competition.

"Predicting standout teams is a challenging task given the diverse pool of formidable contenders," he notes, citing the participation of football powerhouses like host nation Cote d'Ivoire, Algeria, Morocco, Senegal, and Nigeria.

"I have difficulty pre-determining players who might shine in AFCON 2023 because the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations is different. The tournament's opening matches will offer a glimpse into the players' performances, allowing me the proper chance to assess their capabilities on the grand stage," Madjer explains regarding emerging players.

The competition which will be hosted by Ivory Coast kicks off on Saturday, January 13, and ends on February 11, 2024.