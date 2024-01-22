AFCON 2023: All you need to know about Ghana vs Mozambique

PREVIEW

The fate of Group B in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hangs precariously in the balance as Ghana prepare to lock horns with Mozambique in what promises to be a pulsating encounter.

With both teams desperate for a crucial victory to revitalize their faltering campaigns, fans can expect an electrifying showdown that will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of glory.

Ghana, the Black Stars, enter this fixture reeling from a dismal start to their AFCON journey, languishing in third position in the group table following a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde and a subsequent 2-2 draw with Egypt.

A second successive group-stage exit looms large on the horizon, and Chris Hughton's men must conjure up a spirited display to avoid this ignominious fate.

Meanwhile, Mozambique, the Mambas, find themselves rooted to the foot of the table, with a single point in their maiden appearance in the competition since 2008.

Chiquinho Conde's charges have shown glimpses of promise, narrowly falling short against Egypt and Cape Verde, but their inability to maintain clean sheets has proven costly.

A win against Ghana would not only breathe new life into their campaign but also snap a 12-year streak without a triumph in the AFCON.

History favours neither side in this encounter, as Ghana are winless in their last six AFCON encounters. Moreover, Mozambique have never managed to keep a clean sheet in the competition, shipping 31 goals in 14 matches.

However, the Mambas have demonstrated resilience and determination in their performances thus far, and Ghana cannot afford to underestimate their resolve.

With both teams facing a do-or-die scenario, expect a high-intensity clash that will test the mettle of each player.

For Ghana, the talismanic presence of Mohammed Kudus, who scored a brace against Egypt, will be crucial in unlocking the Mozambican defence.

Veteran forward Andre Ayew, who has 96 caps for the Black Stars, may also feature prominently in Chris Hughton's plans.

On the opposite side of the pitch, Mozambique will pin their hopes on the creativity and flair of playmaker Guima, who has impressed in patches throughout the tournament.

The Mambas will also rely heavily on the experience of captain and goalkeeper Ernani, who has featured in several international tournaments.

As the curtain draws closer to the final act of Group B, this battle between Ghana and Mozambique assumes monumental significance.

Both teams possess the talent, drive, and desire to emerge victorious, making this encounter a true toss-up.

Will Ghana arrest their slide and claim a much-needed win, or will Mozambique finally break their AFCON duck? One thing is certain that this match will deliver an unforgettable spectacle, leaving fans on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Head-to-Head

Ghana and Mozambique have a limited football history, with their previous encounters showcasing competitive matchups. While Ghana often holds the upper hand, Mozambique has proven to be a resilient opponent, making this clash an intriguing one. Ghana have won four of their six meetings with no defeat against Mozambique, giving them the urge in Monday's match.

Venue and Kick-off Time:

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the Stade Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe on Monday, January 22, 2024. Kick-off time is set for 20:00 GMT, creating an electric atmosphere as fans eagerly await the showdown.

Implications for the Black Stars:

A victory for the Black Stars could solidify their position in the tournament, advancing to the next round. On the flip side, a defeat may see Ghana bow out of the tournament for the second consecutive time.

Team News and Rosters:

Ghana enters the match with a formidable squad led by Mohammed Kudus. Keep an eye on Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, Antoine Selorm Semenyo, who are expected to play crucial roles. Mozambique, eager to make their mark, will rely on Geny Catamo, Stanley Ratifo, and Reinildo Mandava for a strong performance.

TV Channel, Live Stream, and How to Watch:

Football enthusiasts can catch the action live on SuperSport TV, StarTimes, Canal Plus and GTV, amongst others. For those unable to access traditional broadcasting, the match will also be available for streaming on CAF TV on YouTube. Ensure you have your subscription ready to witness the drama unfold.

Key Players to Watch:

In the spotlight for Ghana, Kudus brings experience and skill, aiming to dictate the pace. Mozambique's hopes rest on the shoulders of Catamo, who possesses the ability to turn the tide in their favour.

As the countdown begins, anticipation builds for a thrilling encounter between Ghana and Mozambique. Football fans worldwide are in for a treat, as these two teams clash in pursuit of glory at AFCON 2023.