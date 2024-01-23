AFCON 2023: Andre Onana benched as Cameroon face must-win clash against Gambia

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana finds himself on the bench for a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group-stage encounter against The Gambia.

Onana, who arrived late to the tournament after featuring for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur, was absent for Cameroon's opening AFCON game against Guinea on January 15.

Despite starting in Cameroon's second match, a 3-1 defeat to Group C leaders Senegal, Onana has been dropped to the bench for the clash against The Gambia. Fabrica Ondoa, who filled in for Onana in the 1-1 draw against Guinea, will make his second start in the tournament.

Cameroon currently sits in third place in their group and need a victory against The Gambia, along with a Senegal win against second-placed Guinea, to have a chance at automatic qualification to the round of 16.

This situation is not unfamiliar to Onana, who faced disciplinary issues during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, leading to his exclusion from the matchday squad.

Onana retired from international duty last year after a disagreement with Samuel Eto'o, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), during the World Cup.

Despite being called up to the AFCON squad in December and made available for the tournament, Onana's delayed arrival led to his absence in the opening match against Guinea. The goalkeeper played a full 90 minutes for Manchester United against Tottenham in the Premier League on January 14 before joining the Cameroon squad in the Ivory Coast.

The complex relationship between Andre Onana and the Cameroon national team appears to face further challenges, raising questions about the goalkeeper's role in the team's future tournaments.