AFCON 2023: Andre Onana rallies for support despite late arrival at Cameroon camp

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has spoken out following his late arrival at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the subsequent decision by coach Rigobert Song not to include him in the starting lineup for the opening game against Guinea, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Onana, who arrived just hours before the match, expressed a commitment to the team's success and addressed the criticism he has faced for the delayed arrival.

In his statement, Onana acknowledged having a lot to say but chose to prioritize the team's unity during the competition.

He urged supporters to stand by the team in both good and challenging times, emphasizing the importance of a united front in their quest to win AFCON.

"I have a lot of things to say but I won't say it here because we are in competition. The most important thing is sacred union. We are here to win AFCON," said Onana.

As one of the team's leaders, Onana took responsibility for his actions and called on fans to support the team regardless of individual criticisms. He highlighted his commitment to the national cause and stated that his priority is the success of Cameroon in the tournament.

"I ask the supporters to support us in good times and bad [â€¦] I am one of the leaders so I take my responsibilities and that is why I am here. I don't want people to criticize the youngest. Let people continue to criticize me; I'm used to it. I do what is good for my country. It's like choosing between my father and my mother, but my country comes first, that's why I'm here. We're together,” Onana affirmed.

Onana's late arrival was attributed to his prior commitments with Manchester United, where he participated in crucial matches before joining the national team.

Looking ahead to Cameroon's second group game against Senegal on Friday, Onana is expected to start, demonstrating his dedication to contributing to the team's success in the remainder of the AFCON campaign.