AFCON 2023: Angola and Namibia set for thrilling showdown in round of 16

The Round of 16 fixtures for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off with Angola and Namibia facing off at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Saturday, January 27.

Angola secured the top spot in Group D with an impressive 7 points, notching wins against Mauritania and Burkina Faso and securing a draw with Algeria. Namibia, on the other hand, clinched their first-ever victory in the history of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, a crucial win that propelled them into the knockout phase.

Stade de la Paix in Bouake holds familiarity for Angola, as they played two of their group stage matches at this venue. Deon Hotto, earning two TotalEnergies Man of the Match awards, has proven to be a pivotal player for the Brave Warriors. Gelson Dala, featured in CAF’s team of the group stage, has scored two goals for Angola and is expected to pose a significant challenge for the Namibian defence.

Both head coaches express their excitement about their teams' qualification and anticipate their players making history in the upcoming Round of 16 clash.

Pedro GonÃ§alves, Angola's head coach, reflects on the historic moment for his team, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming match against Namibia. He acknowledges the toughness of the competition but expresses confidence in his team's ability to deliver on the pitch. GonÃ§alves recognizes Namibia as a formidable opponent and stresses the need for careful passing and balance to counter their strength.

Collin Benjamin, Namibia's head coach, highlights the technical prowess and determination of his players. He mentions the continuity and security within the team, with some players having been part of the squad since 2019. Benjamin emphasizes the team's ambition and mentality, stating their goal to be among the best 16 teams in Africa. He acknowledges the challenge ahead, noting that there are no longer any small teams left in the tournament. Benjamin expresses confidence in his educated coaching staff and emphasizes the hunger and quality of the players at this level.