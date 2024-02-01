AFCON 2023: 'Angola game will be difficult, but we know how to defend well' - Alex Iwobi

Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi has exuded confidence, boldly declaring the team's readiness for the challenge ahead as they prepare to face Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final.

After a convincing 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the round of 16, The Super Eagles are poised for a mouthwatering quarter-final against Angola, who secured their spot with a 3-0 victory over Namibia.

Speaking press conference on Thursday morning, Iwobi set the tone for what promises to be a fierce showdown, acknowledging the toughness of the upcoming encounter while hinting at a strategic approach.

"It will be difficult, but we know how to defend well, and I hope we do what it takes to reach the next stage," Iwobi asserted.

The midfielder revealed that the team extensively studied videos of Angola, identifying key areas to exploit. Expressing readiness for the challenging match, Iwobi added, "The coach has already said it will be difficult, and we are ready to face it."

Reflecting on his role within the team, Iwobi shared insights into the instructions given by the coaching staff, stating, "I was told to keep the ball and help the team. We already have enough creativity in attack. I just do what will help the team; that’s all that matters."