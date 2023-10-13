AFCON 2023: Anthony Baffoe expresses confidence in Black Stars' chances in challenging group

Former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe is optimistic about the Black Stars' chances of advancing from Group B in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In this challenging group, Ghana will face formidable opponents, including record-holders Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Baffoe, who earned 25 caps for the Black Stars, recognises the group's toughness and commented, "It’s a very tricky group with Egypt who are a strong team with a leader Mohammed Salah. We have Cape Verde who have been uncomfortable for us to play. We have Mozambique making it two Portuguese-speaking countries."

Despite the tough competition, Baffoe believes in Ghana's potential to progress, stating, "I’m confident that we will emerge first or second in the group. In our last tournament in Cameroon, we didn’t perform well but generally, we are a tournament team. We still have experienced players like Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, and Mohammed Kudus who is the superstar in the team. We are stabilized with our goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi. I have confidence in the team, it’s not going to be easy but I know Ghana will come out of this group. The gap between the teams is becoming closer but we have to be on our toes to do well."

The 34th edition of AFCON is scheduled to run from January 13 to February 11, 2024, with Ghana commencing their campaign on January 14 against Cape Verde.