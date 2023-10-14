AFCON 2023: Anthony Baffoe wary of 'uncomfortable' Cape Verde threat to Ghana

Former Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe believes Cape Verde pose an "uncomfortable opponent" for the Black Stars at next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

The two nations were drawn together in Group B on Thursday along with giants Egypt and Mozambique.

And Baffoe identified unpredictable Cape Verde as a potential stumbling block in Ghana's bid to reach the knockout rounds.

"It's a very tricky group with Egypt who are strong with Mohamed Salah," he told local media after the draw.

"But we also have Cape Verde who have been uncomfortable for us to play against."

The four-time AFCON winners have struggled to beat the island minnows in recent meetings, including a damaging 1-1 draw at the 2013 finals.

Cape Verde also held Ghana to a 1-1 stalemate in a 2022 World Cup qualifier to dent their hopes of reaching Qatar.

"I'm confident we'll emerge first or second in the group," continued Baffoe, who won 25 Ghana caps.

"In our last AFCON we didn't perform well but generally we are a tournament team and have experienced players."

Former defender Baffoe believes Ghana's quality should see them through, despite anticipating problems against Cape Verde.

"The gap between teams is becoming closer but we have to be on our toes," he warned.

After flopping in Cameroon last year, Ghana are hoping for a much-improved display at AFCON 2023 under new coach Chris Hughton.

With the likes of Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus to call on, Baffoe is quietly confident they can negotiate a route out of the group.