AFCON 2023:  Antoine Semenyo lauds "Star Boy" Mohammed Kudus for impactful Return in Ghana's campaign

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo expressed admiration for teammate Mohammed Kudus following Black Stars thrilling 2-2 draw against Egypt in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kudus, making a comeback after missing the opener against Cape Verde due to injury, delivered a stellar performance, scoring a crucial brace.

Semenyo, affectionately referring to Kudus as the 'star boy,' showered praise on his teammate, commending his creativity and goal-scoring abilities. He highlighted Kudus' valuable contributions to the team and emphasised the positive impact he had on the match against Egypt.

"He [Kudus] is one of our best players. He is the star boy. He gets on the ball, creates stuff, and scores goals like he did today. It was a great addition to have him," remarked the Ghana striker.

Despite not securing a win in their first two matches, Semenyo remains optimistic about Ghana’s qualification for the AFCON knockout stage. He emphasised the team’s solid performance against Egypt and expressed confidence that a victory in their upcoming match on Monday against Mozambique would pave the way for advancement.

"The performance today was good. We just need to go on Monday and win," stated the striker, underlining the team's determination to secure a crucial victory and progress in the tournament.