AFCON 2023: Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams finally arrives for Black Stars camping

Inaki Williams has arrived in Ghana for preparations ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Athletic Bilbao forward touched down in Accra on Thursday and will join the rest of his Black Stars teammates on Friday as the team continues preparations in Kumasi.

Williams was scheduled to arrive on Monday, but the striker fell sick, forcing him to extend his stay in Spain.

The in-form striker is expected to boost Ghana's attack at the tournament in Ivory Coast as the Black Stars seek to end a 42-year wait for the illusive title.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus remains the only player left to join the team after delaying his stay in England due to a knock.

The Black Stars will face Namibia in a friendly on January 8, before travelling to Abidjan two days later.

Ghana have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.