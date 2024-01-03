AFCON 2023: Athletic Bilbao give Inaki Williams update, set to join Ghana for camping

Athletic Bilbao will release Inaki Williams for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday after 'adequately recovering' from an illness.

The Spain-born forward was expected to join his Black Stars teammates on Tuesday following the announcement of the AFCON squad.

However, his club reported that the 29-year-old could not be available after falling ill.

"Inaki Williams has been assessed by Athletic Club's medical services, who confirmed the striker has now adequately recovered from an illness he's had over the last few days. IÃ±aki will travel to Ghana early on Thursday morning to join the Blackstars' training camp ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations campaign," state the club.

The red-hot forward is expected to spearhead Ghana's attack at the tournament in Ivory Coast next week.

The Black Stars hope to end a 42-year wait for the illusive Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus are the other players expected to join the team on Thursday.