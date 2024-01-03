AFCON 2023: Athletic Club star Inaki Williams set to join Ghana camp after overcoming illness 

Athletic Club's forward, IÃ±aki Williams, has successfully recovered from an illness that sidelined him in recent days, as confirmed by the club's medical services.

The 29-year-old striker is set to travel to Ghana early on Thursday morning to join the Black Stars training camp in preparation for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Having been included in Ghana's final 27-man roster for the tournament in Ivory Coast, IÃ±aki is eager to contribute to the team's success.

The player, who recently scored his first goal for the country against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, is determined to make a meaningful impact with the national squad.

The Black Stars commenced their training camp on Tuesday, January 2, in Kumasi. Before heading to Ivory Coast for the tournament, they are scheduled to play a friendly match against Namibia at the Baba Yara Stadium on January 8.

Ghana's group stage matches in the Africa Cup of Nations will see them face Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024. S

ubsequently, they will take on Egypt at the same venue four days later, followed by a match against Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.