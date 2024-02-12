AFCON 2023: Awards and honours revealed as Ivory Coast clinch third title

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations culminated in a spectacular finale at the impressive Alassane Ouattara Stadium, as Ivory Coast secured their third title with a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Nigeria.

As the curtains drew close on the tournament, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) recognized the outstanding performers of the competition.

Simon Adingra, the author of Ivory Coast's two assists in the final, was named the TotalEnergies Man of the Match for the final.

Despite falling short of the championship, Nigerian captain William Troost-Ekong was awarded the TotalEnergies Best Player accolade.

Emilio Nsue Lopez, the dangerous attacker from Equatorial Guinea, claimed the PUMA Golden Boot prize for his five goals, which led the tournament's scoring chart.

South Africa's exceptional goalkeeper Ronwen Williams received the Ecobank Best Goalkeeper award for his remarkable performances, which included a record four penalty saves against Cape Verde and two more against DR Congo. Additionally, Bafana Bafana earned the Fair Play Air Cote d’Ivoire Team honor.

The winner's trophy, presented by Togolese football legend Emmanuel Adebayor, was handed over to Cote d’Ivoire skipper Max Gradel by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The ceremony also marked the official handover of the CAF Flag to the Royal Moroccan Federation, signalling the transfer of hosting duties for the next edition of the tournament in 2026.

Here is the comprehensive list of winners for the CAN CAF TotalEnergies, Ivory Coast 2023: