AFCON 2023: Baba Rahman opts out of Ghana squad ahead of tournament

PAOK defender, Baba Abdul Rahman has reportedly asked to be excused from the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The former Chelsea player was named in the 55-man provisional squad for the tournament which begins in two weeks.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton will prune his list to 27, but Rahman is expected to miss the trip to Abidjan, having already communicated his intentions to the technical team.

With over half a century of games for the national team and approaching age 30, Rahman is believed to be making way for other players.

It is unknown if he will return to the team after the Africa Cup of Nations despite his rich experience at international tournaments.

Rahman last played for the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Central African Republic in September.

The former Asante Kotoko player has been in terrific form for Greek outfit PAOK since returning to the club in the summer transfer window.