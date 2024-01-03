AFCON 2023: 'Be bold to take decisions' - Kwesi Appiah tells Chris Hughton ahead of tournament

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has offered advice to current Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, urging him to demonstrate boldness in player selection as the team heads into the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars, making their 24th appearance at the continental championship, aspire to break a 41-year trophy drought, last clinching the title in 1982, marking their fourth triumph.

Expressing confidence in the quality of the squad named by Hughton for the tournament, Kwesi Appiah emphasises the importance of the coach's decisiveness in shaping the team's performance.

“I think we’ve got a good squad. I’m in support of the players selected by the coach for the tournament, but the only thing I am hoping for is for the coach to be bold enough to make decisions as to who should play or who should be on the bench. Once he is able to do that, looking at the list, I think they can compete at any level,” Appiah commented.

Ghana find itself in Group B of the 2023 AFCON, alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

The tournament, scheduled from January 13 to February 11, 2024, presents an opportunity for the Black Stars to showcase their prowess and vie for continental glory.