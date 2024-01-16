AFCON 2023: Bertrand Traore's late penalty secures dramatic victory for Burkina Faso against Mauritania 

In a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D opener, Burkina Faso secured a dramatic victory over Mauritania, courtesy of Bertrand Traore's 96th-minute penalty.

The match, which seemed destined for a draw, witnessed high tension as Traore calmly converted the spot-kick to narrowly beat Mauritania.

Substitute Traore showcased composure as he sent Mauritania's goalkeeper, Babacar Niasse, the wrong way from the penalty spot after Nouh Mohamed El Abd fouled Issa Kabore in the penalty area.

Mauritania, on the brink of securing only their third-ever point in AFCON history, demonstrated resilience against Burkina Faso, who have reached the semi-finals in three of the past five tournaments.

Despite Burkina Faso's dominance in possession initially, Mauritania matched the Stallions, making the encounter highly competitive.

The breakthrough moment arrived in stoppage time when a penalty was awarded to Burkina Faso after Kabore was brought down in the Mauritania box. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR)prompted the referee to review the incident and the check confirmed the penalty, leading to Bertrand Traore's crucial goal that secured Burkina Faso's victory.

This win marks Burkina Faso's first open-game victory in the AFCON, setting a positive tone for their campaign in the tournament.