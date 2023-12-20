AFCON 2023: Black Stars 55-man provisional squad list released by CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the 55-man provisional squad list of all the 24 nations for next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

Amongst them is the Black Stars list submitted by head coach Chris Hughton, which includes a lot of returnees like Baba Abdul Rahman, Bernard Tekpetey, Benjamin Tetteh, Andy Yiadom, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh amongst others.

Home-based players Abdul Fatawu Hamidu and Jonathan Sowah maintained their spots in the squad, while Derrick Fordjour, Razak Simpson, George Atuahene, Felix Kyei, Benjamin Asare, Emmanuel Antwi, and John Antwi are also named in the list.

CAF has mandated all 24 participating countries in the forthcoming tournament to submit their final 23-man squad list by January 3, 2024.

The Black Stars are expected to begin their camping ahead of the tournament next week before the final squad is named.

Ghana are chasing their first title triumph in over four decades, having won the tournament for the last time in 1982, when Libya hosted it.

Below is the 55-man Ghana squad list released by CAF: