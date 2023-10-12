AFCON 2023: Black Stars await group opponents in today's anticipated draw

The excitement is palpable in the world of African football as the draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) unfolds in the vibrant city of Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, today, October 12, 2023.

The draw ceremony taking place at the stunning Parc Des Expositions venue in Abidjan, a pivotal event leading up to the highly anticipated tournament, is where the Black Stars will learn the identity of their group stage opponents.

For Ghana, a nation with a rich footballing tradition, this moment is pivotal on their path to AFCON glory.

Ghana boasts a storied history in the AFCON, having won the coveted title four times, with their most recent triumph in 1982.

Since then, the Black Stars have consistently been a contender but have faced heartbreaking exits in the semi-finals in past editions, leaving fans yearning for another taste of continental success.

The AFCON group stage draw is an event that shapes a team's journey in the competition. The opponents a team faces in the group stage can significantly influence their fortunes, making the draw an eagerly anticipated event.

The AFCON draw, like many football draws, is a blend of performance-based rankings and the luck of the draw.

The draw will shape the Black Stars' journey, and the nation's eyes will be locked on the screen, hoping for favourable pairings and intriguing matchups.

The 34th edition of this premier African event is scheduled to take place in Cote d'Ivoire from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

The qualified nations for the final draw include:

Cote d’Ivoire (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Congo DR, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, and Zambia

Find the Pots below:

By: Nuhu Adams