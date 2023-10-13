AFCON 2023: Black Stars coach Chris Hughton anticipates 'tough' clash with Egypt

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has reacted to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draw, candidly acknowledging the challenging path that lies ahead as the Black Stars face Egypt in the group stage.

The group also includes Cape Verde and Mozambique, setting the stage for intense competition in Group B.

Egypt and Ghana collectively boast an impressive 11 AFCON titles, making Group B a powerhouse of African football. The Black Stars, however, face a recent struggle against Egypt, having failed to secure a victory in their last four encounters, including a 1-0 defeat in the 2017 AFCON group stage. Egypt also emerged victorious with a 1-0 win when the two teams met in the final in 2010.

Hughton acknowledged Egypt's strength in an interview with the GFA media team. He said, "Egypt are a very experienced side, very experienced AFCON campaigners and I think they have more wins than any other country. For sure, they are very tough opposition."

"But of course, it is a competition and we are very much looking forward to playing against certainly one of the best teams on the African continent at this particular moment."

The gaffer also added that he has very little information about Ghana's other two opponents.

"And of course, Mozambique and Cape Verde, are two teams that I don’t know so much about. However, we will do all of our homework, over these coming months, [and] watch their games from now, and before the tournament starts," he added.

"But I think whenever a group comes out, you always think that it could have been better for us, and could have been worse for us."

The 34th edition of AFCON is expected to take place from January 13 until February 11, 2024, with Ghana opening their account on January 14 against Cape Verde.

The Black Stars are currently in America where they are preparing for their two friendly games against Mexico and USA.