AFCON 2023: Black Stars coach Chris Hughton submits 55-man provisional squad to CAF

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has submitted a 55-man provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This was confirmed by CAF on Friday, as they announced that all 24 teams have submitted their provisional squads for the tournament.

Ghana's provisional squad includes regular players such as captain Andre Ayew, Baba Rahman, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, and Thomas Partey.

Additionally, some Ghana Premier League players are included in the squad, as Ghana seek to end their over 40-year AFCON drought in Ivory Coast.

The four-time African champions must submit their final squad on January 3, as announced by CAF. The final squad has been increased from 23 to 27 players, but each team can only name 23 players for every match during the tournament. The registration of the four additional players on the final list is optional and not obligatory.

Meanwhile, Ghana and the other teams will be allowed to make changes to their squads in case of injuries or illnesses before their first match.

The tournament will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, in the Ivorian cities of Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro, and Yamoussoukro. Ghana will be based in Abidjan, where they will play Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in the group stage.