AFCON 2023: Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to announce squad on Monday

Published on: 31 December 2023
AFCON 2023: Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to announce squad on Monday

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton will announce his final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, January 1, 2024. 

Chris Hughton will present his squad in the presence of the media at the Alisa Hotel in Accra as the Black Stars begin preparations for the tournament.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager named a 55-man provisional squad last week, which will be pruned to 27 for the competition.

After the announcement of his team, the invited players will assemble in Kumasi to begin a ten-day camping before departing for Abidjan.

A pre-AFCON friendly against Namibia has also been confirmed for January 8, 2024 in Kumasi.

The four-time African champions travel to Ivory Coast with the hopes of ending a 40-year wait for the AFCON title.

Ghana have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

 

