AFCON 2023: Black Stars coach Chris Hughton unfazed by past, aims for success

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is approaching the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a determined and focused mindset.

Despite Ghana's underwhelming performance in the 2021 AFCON, Hughton is undaunted and emphasises that he does not feel pressured to outdo the past.

It was a disastrous campaign in Cameroon for the Black Stars, who faced a loss to Morocco, a draw with Gabon, and a surprising setback against tournament debutants Comoros.

However, Hughton maintains that the team is not burdened by the past and is solely focused on the upcoming challenge.

Hughton expressed his outlook, stating in an interview with Ghana FA media, "I don't think there is anything regarding pressure relating to the past. The pressure is that as a proud football nation that has qualified for this tournament, we want to do our best."

Ghana's mission in the 2023 AFCON will be challenging, as they are placed in a group alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Hughton recognises the significance of the upcoming tournament and the relentless pressure to succeed. He noted, "The pressure is always there; we want to win football matches, and the only way you can achieve something at this competition is by winning matches."

Hughton's ultimate goal is to lead the Black Stars to victory in the AFCON, ending Ghana's 41-year trophy drought in the competition.

The 34th edition of the tournament is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, with the Black Stars commencing their campaign against Cape Verde on January 14 in Abidjan.