GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

AFCON 2023: Black Stars' destiny in their hands, says Ghana FA official Oduro Sarfo

Published on: 18 January 2024
AFCON 2023: Black Stars' destiny in their hands, says Ghana FA official Oduro Sarfo

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo, has called on the Black Stars to take control of their destiny by securing a victory against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The crucial Group B match is set to take place at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan tonight.

Following their 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the tournament opener on Sunday, Ghana needs a win against Egypt to keep their hopes alive and enhance their chances of breaking a 42-year trophy drought.

Sarfo emphasised the importance of self-motivation for the players and urged them to strive for victory against the record champions, the Pharaohs.

"There is no motivation that is bigger than them trying to win today's game. There is no motivation that is bigger than them motivating themselves,"

Sarfo stated during an interview with Adom FM. He expressed confidence that with a good lineup, the Black Stars can achieve success in the highly anticipated match, scheduled to kick off at 20:00 GMT.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more