AFCON 2023: Black Stars eager to avoid surprises against Cape Verde

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is one of the most prestigious football tournaments on the continent, showcasing the best talent Africa has to offer.

As the 2023 edition got underway on Saturday, the Ghana national team is gearing up to make a strong impact in the tournament, taking place in Cote d'Ivoire.

However, the Black Stars are well aware of the potential challenges they may face, particularly in their opening match against Cape Verde.

The Black Stars have a rich history in African football, with four AFCON titles to their name.

They are eager to reclaim their former glory following recent dismal showing at the last two editions, exiting at the Round of 16 and the group stages, respectively.

The upcoming match against Cape Verde presents an opportunity for them to set the tone for the tournament and build momentum.

Cape Verde, on the other hand, may not be as well-known on the international stage, but they have proven to be a formidable opponent in recent years.

They have consistently qualified for AFCON since 2013 and have shown great improvement in their performances. Their ability to surprise bigger teams with their tactical approach and disciplined defence cannot be underestimated.

To avoid any surprises, the Black Stars must approach the match against Cape Verde with a focused and determined mindset.

One key aspect the Black Stars should focus on is their attacking prowess. Ghana has always been known for producing talented strikers who can change the course of a match with their goal-scoring abilities.

Players like Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, and Mohammed Kudus will be crucial in breaking down Cape Verde's defence and creating scoring opportunities.

The Black Stars are facing the Blue Sharks at the Stade FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t Boigny with kickoff set for 20:00 GMT.